Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Omeros in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

OMER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

OMER opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $923.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

