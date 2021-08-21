Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,962,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.