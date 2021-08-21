Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Transphorm, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Transphorm in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Transphorm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Transphorm stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

