Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $181.56. 607,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.68.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,694 shares of company stock worth $4,464,211. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

