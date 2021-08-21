Quantstamp Market Cap Tops $34.37 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $601,184.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.31 or 0.00832439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.