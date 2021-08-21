QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) versus Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Critical Survey

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78% Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50%

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuantumScape and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 138.82%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -50.28 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.34 $1.12 million $0.07 45.57

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

