Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Raised to C$4.50

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $217.60 million, a PE ratio of 191.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95.
Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.77%.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.