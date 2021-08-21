Qubitica Price Tops $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00385409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.53 or 0.00934811 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

