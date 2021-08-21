Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 62,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,067. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.