Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Lowered to C$2.15 at Acumen Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday.

QST opened at C$1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.73. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

