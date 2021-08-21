Questor Technology Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Questor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

QST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday.

QST stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

