RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

RADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. 427,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,617. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

