Ragnarok (RAGNA) Market Cap Reaches $7,977.60

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,977.60 and $235.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00134446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,169.90 or 1.00086791 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00931294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.42 or 0.06685544 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

