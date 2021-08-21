Ramsey Quantitative Systems Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 60,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,451,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 538,430 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,654,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

