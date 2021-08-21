Ramsey Quantitative Systems Invests $252,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 3,022,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

