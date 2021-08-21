Ramsey Quantitative Systems Purchases Shares of 2,940 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,253. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

