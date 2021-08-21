RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.88) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.88) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%.

RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $29.94 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $223,332. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $425,019 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

