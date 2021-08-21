Rari Governance Token (RGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $110.80 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $12.61 or 0.00025971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,784,361 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

