Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 1,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Ratch Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ratch Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

