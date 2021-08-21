Ratecoin Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $60,058.06 and $30.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

