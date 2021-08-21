Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 9,515 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

