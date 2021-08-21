Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.78 million and $2,895.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00155928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,421.05 or 1.00077909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00917014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.46 or 0.06515374 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

