Raymond James Initiates Coverage on U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

