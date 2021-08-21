Raymond James Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $96.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LITE. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

LITE opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

