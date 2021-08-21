Raymond James Trims Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Target Price to C$10.50

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.