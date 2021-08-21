Raymond James Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$14.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.26.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

