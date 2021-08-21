Raze Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.26 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $2.26 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.83 or 1.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.00926275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.23 or 0.06650897 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,061,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

