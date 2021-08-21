Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

