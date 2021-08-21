Recro Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,469 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the average volume of 363 call options.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.