Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

RXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of RXRX opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

