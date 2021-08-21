Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $13.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

