Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 305,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE RM opened at $56.61 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $582.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,726. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.