Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,565 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.