Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up about 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,341,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 493,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.