Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,881,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

