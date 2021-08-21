Reliant Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.06. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $314.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

