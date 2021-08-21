Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.83. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

