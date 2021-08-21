Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,783,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.10. 433,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,714. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

