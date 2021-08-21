ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.25 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.75.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.28.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,083,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.