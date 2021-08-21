REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce sales of $650.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $659.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million.

REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. 269,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of 168.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.