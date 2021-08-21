Reviewing Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 4.49% 8.78% 4.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ezenia! and Juniper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Juniper Networks has a consensus price target of $28.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 2.13 $257.80 million $1.06 27.42

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Risk & Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

