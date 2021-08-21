Reviewing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 6 11 0 2.65 TG Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $78.12, suggesting a potential upside of 183.55%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.50%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $123.80 million 13.89 -$247.55 million ($4.04) -6.82 TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 22,634.88 -$279.38 million ($2.42) -9.92

Global Blood Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -161.55% -68.58% -39.73% TG Therapeutics -14,271.13% -90.75% -71.42%

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir, and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

