Reviewing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zymergen and IQVIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 4 0 0 1.57 IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. IQVIA has a consensus price target of $260.41, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given IQVIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Zymergen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and IQVIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.30 $279.00 million $6.03 42.24

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IQVIA beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

