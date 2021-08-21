Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after acquiring an additional 987,056 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.