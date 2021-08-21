Richard Chesworth Sells 54,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KYMR stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

