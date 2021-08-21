Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $15.79 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

