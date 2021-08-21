RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.26 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00815307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00104941 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 281,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

