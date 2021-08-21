Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 54,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,414,391 shares.The stock last traded at $72.58 and had previously closed at $74.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.42.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.