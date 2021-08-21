Robert Lisy Sells 72,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $683.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

