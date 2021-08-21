Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 184.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $413.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.